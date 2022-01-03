RRR faces a massive loss of Rs 20 crores before its release, Do you think the film will be able to cover it?

The much-anticipated film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has been postponed once again because of an increase of COVID cases, which has forced numerous movie theatres to close. As a result of this, the makers of RRR have lost almost Rs 20 crore that they had set aside for the film's promotion before its release. RRR's release and promotion have been placed on hold due to a large number of COVID cases.





The producers have lost Rs 20 crores as a result of a "zero-result publicity campaign" for RRR's January 7 release. This included a budget of almost Rs 3 crore put aside for bringing Ramcharan and NTR Jr's followers to promotional activities outside of Andhra Pradesh.





But why was there a fund made up for fans' transportation? According to a source close to the situation, SS Rajamouli recognises that the leading stars of RRR do not have a large following outside of Andhra Pradesh, which is why their supporters were invited to promotional events where they could cheer for their favourite stars.





South stars like Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salman, and Prabhas have all had flops in Hindi films in the past. Although Baahubali was a box office triumph, his next Bollywood film, Saaho, failed to make an impact. In a similar vein, Ramcharan's Bollywood debut, a remake of Zanjeer, was a box office flop.