RRR's first song, DOSTI, has been released. Have you listened to it yet?

S.S Rajamouli's directorial period drama RRR starring NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and others released its first song, 'DOSTI'. Amit Trivedi has sung the song, and M.M Kreem has organised the track and composed it as well. The song has a larger-than-life scale. The music video features the singers along with M.M Kreem and Amit Trivedi. Wait till the end to see NTR and Ram Charan entering like kings. Watch the song here and let us know how much you liked it? Are you excited about RRR?