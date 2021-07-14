Rubbing Ice Cube On Face: Is It Good?

Summer can be terrible for your skin. Especially when you see all that healthy glow melting away with the sweat, and no beauty hack seems to work out. Ladies, do you know that you’ve got the ultimate weapon for all your beauty woes lying right in your freezer? Whether you are trying to fight a pimple or make your makeup stick to your skin for longer on a hot summer day, an ice cube is an ultimate answer to all your worries! No matter what your skin condition, an ice cube on your face can work like magic.

Rubbing ice on your face after a hectic day is not only exceptionally refreshing but also helps in reducing stress. “Ice Facial” is a prevalent Korean beauty trend that inspired beauty-conscious people across the world to rub ice all over their face to keep it glowing and make it appear smoother.

Here are some main benefits of rubbing ice on your face:





1. Key To Glowing Skin





Everyone wants radiant and glowing skin, and an ice massage on the face can give you just that. It improves blood circulation to your skin and makes it bright.





2. Enhances Product Absorption





This is an age-old trick that ensures the skin absorbs all the products you apply to it. If you have applied night cream or any serum on your skin, rub an ice cube over it.





3. Eliminates Dark Circles





Applying ice to your face regularly can help you deal with stubborn dark circles. What you need to do is boil some rose water and mix cucumber juice in it. Freeze this mixture and then apply the ice cube to your eye area.





4. Calms And Soothes Acne On Your Face





If you are already frustrated with the pestering acne on your face, let ice cubes work their magic on it. When you use an ice cube on your face, it helps minimize oil production on your skin. It also works well in curing the bumps and swelling caused by acne.