Rumors have it that Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are going to work together for the third time

Dhanush made his debut in Bollywood with Raanjhanaa, directed by Aanand L Rai. After this, he was seen in Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. Now if rumors are to be believed, then we can expect Dhanush and Aanand L Rai to work together for the third time. It is reported that, this time the movie is going to be an action-packed love story. If this is true, how excited are you to watch this film? Who would you want to see Dhanush cast alongside in his third Bollywood movie?