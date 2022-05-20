Runway 34 is going to release on OTT! Will you watch it?

Runway 34 stars, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, and Amitabh Bachchan. It was released on 29th April. The movie was appreciated and enjoyed by all. The storyline of Runway 34 is based on captain Vikrant Khanna. When it comes to box-office numbers, the movie did well. Now, as the movie was released only on 29th April, the filmmakers have announced that the movie is going to release on the OTT platform on 24th June. People are calling it an "Early release" for OTT. As many people still prefer OTT over theatre, do you think this is one of the reasons why the film is going to release on OTT so soon? Will you watch it when it releases on OTT?