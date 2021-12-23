Russian Tiktoker under fire for passing racist and condescending comments at ATEEZ's fan meet, ATINY's furious

During a recent fan even of ATEEZ, a Russian Tiktoker Alina Sharanova was found making racist gestures and passing condescending remarks to the ATEEZ members. From mocking Mingi's English to accusing Wooyoung of imitating Jimin, she went over the line mercilessly. This incident got viral on the internet which left ATINYs furious. She mocked the members for their English speaking abilities and made racist gestures during a live.





After moving to South Korea the Tiktoker gained popularity for her K-pop dance covers, however, she got herself into an ugly situation when she was found passing insensitive comments during this close-knit fan meet. She asked various rude questions to Mingi, "Did you revise your English?" and insulted them by saying, "you should spend more time learning English,"





It didn't end there, in another viral clip, she shamelessly said to Wooyoung, "I praise you for having found your own style and stopped imitating Jimin," allegedly accusing him of imitating Jimin. After the meet, during a live on Instagram, she was again seen making a racist gesture by slanting her eyes to express her surprise regarding how big San's eyes were in real life.





After meeting her, Mingi was seen sitting silently with grim on his face throughout the meet which made ATINY's worried for his health. Although, she apologized for her behaviour and posted a letter on Instagram, how does it fix anything? Do you think she should be forgiven for this rude behaviour?