Russo Brothers are in discussions with this Bollywood celebrity after Dhanush.

The Russo Brothers, a brother-sister filmmaking team, are now on a promotional tour in India for their latest film, "The Gray Man," which stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, and Ana de Armas.





The two spoke with Farhan Akhtar, a multifaceted artist, and Ritesh Sidhwani, his business partner, on Friday at a media event. One of the siblings, Anthony Russo, claimed that they are in preliminary discussions with Excel Entertainment, which is controlled by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani.





Anthony Russo told the media, "We love what the two gentlemen (Farhan and Ritesh) have been doing with content in India, they have a brilliant knack for telling disruptive stories. Although such things take time to materialise, we are definitely talking with them with regard to developing something. At this moment, I can only say that it's an exchange of ideas at this stage."





