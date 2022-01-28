IU and Ryu Jun-yeol will be leading in a drama, what else to ask for? The two have been joined by Park Jung-min, Park Hae-joo and Bae Sung-woo as the leads of the upcoming drama "Money Game." Naver Webtoon announced the cast lineup for the new OTT series. It will be a treat to watch these two actors' chemistry in a rather unconventional set-up.





"Money Game" is based on two webtoons by Bae Jin-soo, it will revolve around the eight participants who will be exiled from society and will have to survive while betraying their fellow members since the game can only end when somebody dies. Doesn't it sound like "Squid Game?" It will be interesting to see what new they have in store for the viewers, and how will they set themselves apart from the huge Netflix series "Squid Game."





Are you excited about this thriller series?