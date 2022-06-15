From Saawariya to Brahmastra, 5 iconic Ranbir Kapoor looks over the years

From Saawariya to Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has evolved as an actor, His choice of movies is very different from other actors. I started admiring him more and more. The character Aayan is my favourite and I just can't get over him! But I have these 5 characters, which truly brought the actor outside Ranbir Kapoor!!





1. Rockstar

In Rockstar, Ranbir was simply brilliant and performed the role with full perfection. This was the major breakthrough for Ranbir where he showed the amount of talent and acting stored in him. All the variations that his character underwent were shown brilliantly by Ranbir. The magic of the director-actor combo of Ranbir and Imtiaz Ali did superb detailing work.





2. Wake Up Sid

What did I love about Ranbir's Wake Up Sid?

The transition from a carefree spoilt rich brat spending his father's money to a person who understands what he loves doing follows his passion and starts earning. The transition from a "cute boy" term that which actress uses in one of the scenes to a matured man. Transitioned from a son who ignored his mother's love to a son who missed his mother's presence while being away.





3. Raajneeti

This character was similar to the role of Micheal Corleone from The Godfather(1972), whether the character of Micheal enters into the Family Business (Mobsters) due to unavoidable circumstances. Ranbir played the role of Samar Pratap very apt as he had to depict how the character transforms in the movie as to how Samar changes when he enters the world of politics.





4. Tamasha

Hands down!! It has to be Tamasha for me..it still remains my favourite to date. No other actor but Ranbir could have played the complex character of Ved so well that audience going through similar phases in life connected to it in a jiffy!





5. Barfi

Last but not the least, my favourite, Barfi!!!

If Rockstar brought the Violent Acting Gem out of Ranbir, Barfi brought the Silent Acting Gem from Ranbir. His role as the Deaf/Dumb Murphy was one of the best acting performances of that year and eventually, he won his second consecutive Best Actor Male Award for this film.























