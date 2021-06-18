Sacred Games or Mirzapur- who wins the game?

Well, if we delve into the detailing of these most popular web series of our time- Sacred Games and Mirzapur, we can see that Sacred Games have more layers of stories in it rather than Mirzapur. But somewhere for me, Mirzapur takes the prize.

Sacred Games has a stellar cast including Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, and others and every character in this web series has a different story to tell. The plot has more complexities. On the other hand in Mirzapur, the characters are bound up with one string that is to take over the power of Mirzapur starring Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and others. Mirzapur has shown more violent shots but we all love a few raw visuals.

Both of the series has two seasons each and all are highly entertaining. Sacred Games is streaming on Netflix and Mirzapur is streaming on Amazon Prime. I am hoping that everybody has watched these series, so let us know your favourite one!