Sacred Games season 3 is not happening, confirms Anurag Kashyap. I am not crying, you are

Anurag Kashyap is ready to file an FIR against the person who faked a casting call for the third season of his much-anticipated Hindi crime-thriller series Sacred Games, which is available on Netflix. I was disappointed he turned to Instagram to announce that the series will not be renewed for a third season, threatening to expose the fraud to the appropriate authorities and putting all rumours to rest.

The second season of Sacred Games was nominated for an International Emmy Award in the 2019 Best Drama category, joining a long list of honours won after receiving great praise and positive ratings from critics. Do you want a third season of sacred games now that you've seen that?