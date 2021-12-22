Sad news for P.C fans in The Matrix Resurrections!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas began her acting career in 2003 with the films The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy and Andaaz, and quickly became the nation's heartthrob. She showed her worth as an actress during the next ten years by giving outstanding performances in films such as Aitraaz (2004), Bluffmaster (2005), Don (2006), Fashion (2008), Dostana (2008), Kaminey (2009), 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), Barfi (2012), and others. Her career, however, took a turn in 2012, when she made her worldwide debut with the release of her single "In My City." She astonished everyone when she was cast as the lead in the American television series 'Quantico' in 2014. It lasted three seasons and made Priyanka Chopra a household celebrity around the world.

Fans of Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be disappointed to learn that her role in The Matrix Resurrections is extremely minimal. She's only on screen for about 8-10 minutes and only appears in the second half. She appears in two shots in the first half, each lasting about one or two seconds.