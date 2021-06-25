Safe Alternative for Your Skin - Use Kama Ayurveda Rose Jasmine Face Cleanser

The Kama Ayurveda Rose Jasmine cleanser is brand new for me. I have never tried this before. I have used this cleanser for a week and my skin feels good. It includes all-natural ingredients so I have a little bit of trust. So on my sensitive and acne-prone skin, this one has worked perfectly. I like the packaging it comes with an easy pump bottle that is travel-friendly. When I used this first time and the feeling that I had on my fingers was amazing. I felt very soft, gentle, and relaxing on my face. The consistency of this face cleanser is quite watery, transparent and the fragrance is amazing. Usually face cleansers tend to be heavier but this one is lighter. It works on oily as well as dry combinations. It is very safe for the skin. When I applied and massage the cleanser, rinse it off with water I felt a very squeaky clean face. This cleanser removes all your makeup as well as cleanses your face well. It gave a soft cooling sensation to my skin. This cleanser contains all the natural ingredients like aloe vera juice, black cumin seeds, jojoba oil, and anti-bacterial properties. This cleanser is suitable for all types of skin. I would highly recommend trying out this cleanser.

If you are looking for a change in your face wash and a safe alternative then it is a must-try product.