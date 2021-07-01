Sage apothecarry lip balm

Price- Rs299 for 8 grams

Available in- Smytten

My experience-

Lips are one of the most delicate parts and they need extra nourishment as they can't produce sebum for hydration like our facial skin does. This lipbalm from sage apothecarry is a strawberry flavoured lip balm which is extremely hydrating. I have only 2 or 3 lipbalms which are my go to and this one among them. This gives a nice glossy shine which j particularly love. I just wish this has SPF. This is totally worth the price. It is non sticky and I love the sweet fragrance of this. Previously I loved the body shop strawberry lip balm and now I love this, I won't say it's a perfect dupe but it really does come closer to it in terms of texture and hydration.