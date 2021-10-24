Saif Ali Khan: The underrated risk taker?

As Bunty aur Babli 2 trailer dropped online yesterday, Saif Ali Khan replacing Abhishek Bacchan in the film has garnered a mixed response from the audience. However, having noticed Saif’s new avatar in the trailer, showcasing an interesting take on the character since most of our leads in Bollywood usually play characters with the perfect physique and glamour, except a few. However, the Nawabi Actor hasn’t shied away from playing Bunty years later practically in a Dad bod! Hence, we can’t help but notice the kind of risk-taker Saif Ali Khan has always been but hasn’t been given enough credit for it!

While analyzing Saif Ali Khan’s career since he entered Bollywood and starred in some pretty uncomfortable & cringy Bollywood films, right after moving from the U.K he has been on a road full of twists & turns! However, as soon as the 2000s began Saif brought an avatar of his which we’ve hadn’t seen him in when he starred in films like Dil Chahta Hai & Kal ho na ho! Saif effortlessly played characters like Sameer & Rohit and consecutively continued giving commercial hits like Hum Tum, Love Aaj Kal, Salam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, and at the same time experimented with roles like Langda Tyagi from Omkara, Being Cyrus, Race, and Kurbaan! However, after one of Saif’s most beloved Rom-coms came out in 2012- Cocktail, the actor had realized that he had to change his persona of the lover-boy and evolve himself as an actor.

In an interview, Saif Ali Khan spoke “The soul of a romantic hero is a guy who’s confused about his future and is commitment-phobic and…I think that’s really irritating after a while to the audience who's grown out, married twice & is still confused!” Hence, since then Saif has made quite some unpopular but creatively satisfying choices with projects like Laal Kaptaan, Kalakandi, Chef, Go Goa Gone, Phantom, Bazaar, etc, and at the same time has not just appealed to masses going to the cinemas, but also explored himself on various OTT platforms with shows like Sacred Games & Tandav before any other A-lister stars did in Bollywood! However, experimentation & creative decisions like these have gotten Saif little to no appreciation, which seems pretty unfair for the kind of cinematic choices the actor has been making in recent years! Nevertheless, Saif Ali Khan fans are still pretty much excited about his upcoming releases and are curious as to what new turn the unconventional actor will take next!

What are your takes on Saif being the unrecognized evolved actor he is!