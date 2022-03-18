Is Saif Ali Khan's acting career over?

I suppose the rationale behind this question is that Saif Ali Khan has not had a single successful movie since Go Goa Gone way back in 2013. He's had unsuccessful movies like Bullett Raja, Happy Ending, Rangoon, Humshakals, Chef, and Kaalakaandi.

Is this indicative of a decaying career?

On the face of it, judging from the box-office results of his last seven movies, one could probably argue that his acting career is on its way to getting over. I thought his performance in Rangoon and Chef was excellent - the failure of Chef, in particular, is quite mystifying for me. Rangoon had certain structural deficiencies, but I couldn't really find anything wrong with Chef. I think some bad luck is also at play here.

He's gotten a renewed lease of success off-late, with Sacred Games on Netflix. While that's not a movie, it has given a boost to his image. That boost could potentially translate to some successful outings in the future.

In my opinion, I think he's become a really good performer over the years. He just needs a couple of successful movies to bounce back. Despite his string of flops, I do not think Saif's acting career is over. He can certainly bounce back,