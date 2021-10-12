Salim Khan wants Amitabh Bachchan to 'Retire Now', Would you agree?

Salim Khan who had worked with Amitabh Bachchan in more than ten films in the past feels that the megastar should take some time off from work and just enjoy life according to his wishes instead of continuing in the race.

Amitabh Bachchan who celebrated his 79th birthday yesterday has been in the entertainment business for over five decades now and still continuing to work both on films and TV shows alike, not to mention multiple TV commercials which sometimes get Big B in trouble as well but in his words, 'pay him money for livelihood'.

Salim also mentioned that Big B has achieved everything he wanted to and at this age, it's only good for him that he retires gracefully and enjoys life as per his wishes. He further claimed that there are no stories for an actor like Amitabh now. According to the writer, our films have improved technically, the music and action have improved but what we lack in are good scripts.

Do you also agree with Salim Khan that Amitabh Bachchan should take rest and some time off work?