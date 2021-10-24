Salman gets trolled for starring opposite Disha, how about Nawazuddin co-starring Avneet in Tiku Weds Sheru?

Remember the time when Salman Khan got massively trolled online for choosing Disha patani as her co-star in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai? People trolled Salman left-right and centre, made fun of him that Disha Patani was less than half of his age and demanded that he better start choosing actresses that are are closer to his age. Many believe that this negativity publicity was one of the reasons why Radhe fared so bad at at box office as well. And much like him Akshay Kumar was trolled for choosing to star opposite the much younger Manushi Chhillar in Prithviraj.

Now Kangana has revealed the first poster of her debut production 'Tiku Weds Sheru' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui(47) and Avneet Kaur(20) in lead roles. My point being, "Are people going to troll Nawaz now for agreeing to do this film?" And trust me this is not an attempt to age shame anyone, I'm just curious to know whether people find excuses to hate somebody or do they really believe in what they say.

What are your thoughts on this? Should actors look into the age factor before signing a film or are you cool with that?