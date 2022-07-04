Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will reunite for Aditya Chopra's upcoming film?

The most anticipated event that fans have been impatiently awaiting is about to happen. Yes, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will once again appear together on film. No, the well-known celebs are working together on a full-length film, not just a cameo.

According to reports, Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films will direct one of the biggest action thrillers when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan return on film.

With the production of a two-hero action spectacle starring Tiger and Pathaan, Aditya Chopra intends to take things to the next level. After the release of Karan Arjun, it would be the two strong Khan's first genuine two-hero cooperation (1995) Adi has been working on this concept for a while and will spend a lot of time on the dialogue, storyline, and screenplay. By the end of 2023, at the latest by the first quarter of 2024, Yash Raj Films hopes to begin production on this as-yet-untitled epic two-hero crossover.

Salman and SRK both left their major release dates open during the tentative time, and the precise logistics will be set once a joint narration occurs later in the year. The director is also up in the air, although Aditya Chopra, the CEO of YRF, has complete creative control over the writing. Right now, he is keeping everything close to his chest. This Tiger x Pathaan movie will be narrated for the first time ever by Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan in a trio at Yash Raj Studios. I am so excited, are you?