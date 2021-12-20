Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 at RRR event

On Sunday in Mumbai, Salman Khan made the formal announcement of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 at the RRR pre-release event. The sequel will be written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, SS Rajamouli's father, who also wrote the original film, which was directed by Kabir Khan. On Sunday, Salman attended an event to celebrate SS Rajamouli's next film RRR. Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn appear in the film.

During the ceremony, Salman Khan mentioned how Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of his favourite films and thanked SS Rajamouli's father for it. "So, can we say, this is the official announcement of the film?" Karan Johar, who was hosting the event, questioned the actor. In response, Salman said, "Yes, Karan."





Are you excited for this film?