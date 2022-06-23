From Salman Khan to Aryan Khan, a lookback at Shahrukh Khan's 5 biggest controversies

Being a star means comes with unwanted controversies. It will be a surprise if you're a mega star and have no controversies linked to you. Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, every day some other controversies link the stars. As SRK completes 30 years in the industry, let's take a look back at 5 of the biggest controversies that caught the actor in its loop.

Aryan Khan drugs on cruise case - 2021 biggest controversy ever was when Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan was caught by NCB. On Oct 3rd NCB caught some people who allegedly carried drugs on the cruise. One among them was Aryan Khan and his best friend Arbaaz Seth Merchant. Aryan and Arbaaz were sent to jail for almost a month. Without any proof and with mere WhatsApp evidence, the actor's son was sent to jail. This created a lot of political controversies which involved SRK and many other Maharashtrian politicians. Later Aryan was granted bail and today, NCB has clarified that Aryan indeed was not guilty. Salman Khan - Many years ago, Salman and Shah Rukh had drifted away because of some misunderstandings. Both the actor had got into a war of words at Katrina Kaif's birthday bash. It was reported that the reason why they got into a fight was because of Aishwariya Rai Bachchan's history with Salman Khan. For years, both the actors did not speak to each other. But there were instances they proved that they have a special place in each other's hearts. Years later, at a high-profile eid party, the media and fans were shocked and happy to see both of them keep aside their difference and re-kindle their friendship. Aryan Khan is the biological father of Abram - AbRam the surrogacy child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The couple did not reveal it to the media until a few months after Abram was born. It was reported that AbRam is the love-child of Aryan who was just 15 back then. Needless to say, this disturbed the entire family. Later during a ted talk, Shah Rukh made a joke about it and said, that whenever someone used to say "Hello" to Aryan, his response used to be, "But bro, I didn't even have a European driving license." Wankhede Stadium fight - Everyone knows, that Shah Rukh and Juhi own an IPL team, Kolkatta Knight Ridders, KKR. Back in 2012, Shah Rukh had got into a fight with Mumbai Cricket Association officials at Wankhede Stadium. The officials stated that Shah Rukh was drunk and later had filed a complaint against him. Due to this, the then president, Vilasrao Deshmukh banned the actor from entering Wankhede Stadium for 5 years. But a few years later, SRK had won the battle and said that Mumbai Police believed he wasn't drunk. Shah Rukh Khan slapped Shirish Kunder - Shrish Kunder is Farah Khan's husband. At a party, Shah Rukh had slapped Shrish over some personal stuff. This was not handled well by the media and it became a big controversy of its time.