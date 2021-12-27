Salman Khan, Bollywood's Bhaijaan, turns 56 today, and birthday greetings are pouring in from all over the country. As the Dabangg actor celebrates his birthday, he has officially confirmed the sequel to No Entry alongside Anees Bazmee, as well as the start date for filming the comedy. The superstar was in the news a day before his birthday after being bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel home. He updated his followers on the situation and assured them that he is well now.

Last night, Salman Khan had an early birthday celebration at his farmhouse with the media. During the interaction, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star confirmed the news about the No Entry sequel. Although he’s currently busy with Tiger 3, the superstar claimed that he’ll commence shooting for the Anees Bazmee directorial comedy film and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali only after the shoot of his spy film that also features Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif.

The film will be called No Entry Mein Entry and apart from Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Anil Kapoor none of the other cast members is finalized yet.