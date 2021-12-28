Salman Khan Finally Speaks Out About Having A 17-Year-Old Daughter And A Wife Named Noor In Dubai

Salman Khan Responds to A Netizen's Strongly-Worded Mean Remark (Photo Credit: Instagram) Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, is frequently asked about his marriage intentions, and he has stated multiple times that he does not believe in the institution of marriage, but it hasn't stopped rumors about his marriage.

The celebrity has now responded to a query regarding his marriage once more. Salman appeared as a guest on Arbaaz Khan's chat program Pinch season 2 debut episode on Wednesday. Throughout the presentation, Arbaaz sends out scathing tweets at his guests in order to elicit a response. He admitted that some of the remarks he received on social media were abusive.

"Kahan chhupa baitha hai darpok," a netizen said on social media over a year ago, according to Arbaaz. Bharat mein sab jaante hain ke tu apni biwi Noor aur 17 saal ki beti ke saath hain ke tu Dubai mein apni biwi Noor aur 17 saal ki beti ke saath hain. (Where are you hiding, you coward?) Bharat ke log ko kab tak murkh banaiga You're in Dubai with your wife and 17-year-old daughter, and everyone in India knows it. How much further are you going to try to mislead us)?"