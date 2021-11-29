Salman Khan is getting ready to introduce his niece Alizeh Agnihotri to the world of Bollywood

Salman Khan is prepared to be the wind beneath his niece Alizeh's wings after bringing his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma to the world of Bollywood.





Salman Khan is getting ready for the release of his 21-year-old niece's Bollywood debut next month. According to reports, Salman Khan, Atul and Alvira Agnihotri, and Nikhil Namit would produce the love drama. Money, it appears, will not be a barrier to her advancement in the field.





Alizeh has been taking acting, dance, and theatre training for more than two years, and her parents, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, as well as Salman Khan, believe she is now ready to enter the industry.





Next month, Salman, Atul, and Alvira will release Alizeh, a film produced by Salman Khan Productions and Atul and Alvira's Reel Life Productions. Salman Khan is quite interested in each of his nieces and nephews, and he is very excited about Alizeh's debut.





Khan's devotion to his nephews and nieces is well-known among those who follow him.





He adores Alizeh and is always in the know about her training. They're currently working on finalising everything from the director to the rest of the actors. Salman Khan wants to make the news himself, therefore everything is kept under wraps. The film will be romantic in nature. Alizeh is stunningly beautiful, talented, and has her own persona, so seeing her work her magic on screen will be thrilling.





Atul and Alvira, Alizeh's parents, have put in a lot of work to help their daughter succeed in the profession. Her parents are heavily interested with her launch, which will be spectacular from Khandaan's perspective. While filming will begin in 2022, the movie is projected to be released in 2023.





Salman's close friend Sooraj Barjatya's next, directed by his son Avnish, was supposed to be Alizeh's debut, but that didn't work out. Sooraj is actually introducing Sunny Deol's second son, Rajveer, in the film. Sooraj made the two star kids an incredible offer because the filmmaker is also debuting his son Avnish as a director in the coming-of-age romance, although Alizeh isn't in it.





Salman has found an appropriate script for her and plans to launch her career with a romantic drama. Salman has been actively monitoring Alizeh's progress as she has been training in Indian dance styles as well as action. Saroj Khan, the late choreographer, was essential in shaping the Khan newbie and taught Alizeh Indian classical dance for nearly a year. Alizeh completed her education in London a few years ago and has been undergoing professional preparation for her Bollywood debut ever since.