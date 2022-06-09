Is Salman Khan a good man in real life?

Salman Khan, also known as 'Bhai' to so many people has gotten stuck in many controversies in the past. There have been times when Salman has proved that he cannot be your 'idol' inspiration. But that can't make him a bad guy now, can it? As an audience, there have been times when I have disagreed with so many things he has done but I would still consider him a good man in real life. Salman has proved time and again that somewhere or the other he's a good man. They say, action speaks louder than words, and Salman has clearly understood how to use this phrase.

Always ready to help newcomers - Salman is one of the few big stars in Bollywood who does not miss out on a chance to help emerging actors, be it with his advice or him launching them. 'Be Human' - One of his most talked-about foundations. Be Human help kids and the needy. His movie's success does not affect him - Usually actors get quite depressed when their movies don't run according to their expectations but Salman does not let that affect his attitude. There have been times in the past when Salman touched rock bottom and yet he emerged as a superstar. Wears his heart on his sleeve - He loves being himself wherever he goes.