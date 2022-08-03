Salman Khan Has Announced The Movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan!

Recently, Salman Khan celebrated 34 years in the movie business. The Superstar used social media to formally announce his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in honour of the momentous event.





In the video on Instagram, we can see Khan flaunting a long-haired mane. The video reads – "34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now.. my Life's journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank u for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreciate it."





The movie's original title was Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali; Bhaijaan was eventually added. Finally, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has reached its conclusion. The movie reportedly also features Shehnaaz Gill as a lead.







