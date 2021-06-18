Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against KRK. Will this finally stop him?

Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) is known for bashing films and stars in his film reviews. But now it seems things will catch up to him finally. Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against KRK for his review of 'Radhe.' KRK had called the film 'as dangerous as corona' in his review and had said that he needs to rest after watching the film.

This didn't go well with Salman whose legal team has now taken action against the notorious reviewer. KRK said that he will never review Salman's films and he respect's him and his company. Do you think this might finally put an end to KRK's problematic reviews? Or he will continue to lash out at everyone except Salman now? Earlier this year, even actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi had also filed a complaint against him for his reviews. However, this did not stop KRK and he continues to review Bollywood films, trailers etc.