From Salman Khan to Honey Singh, What Gives Men The License To Physically Abuse Their Partners?

It is not the first time when a famous husband has been abusive towards his wife. It's disturbing to know that women are not safe anywhere. No education and success can teach you manners and decency.

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar

Recently Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar accused honey Singh of abusive behavior, cheating, and domestic violence. She has filed a domestic violence case against him and sought rs 10crore compensation under the protection of women from the domestic violence act.

Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur:

After being married for ten years and parenting two children, Karisma Kapoor filed for divorce. She wrote that her husband had mentally tortured her and even resorted to physical violence in her plea for divorce.

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan

No matter how much money Salman has spent in PR and improving his image in front of the public, no feminist can ever forgive Salman Khan for abusing and disrespecting Aishwarya Rai.

Karen Mehra and Nisha Rawal

Their ongoing battle was all over social media last month where Nisha Rawal accused Karan Mehra of abusing her mentally and physically.