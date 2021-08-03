Salman Khan Launched Doppelgangers All His Life, What Does It Say About Him?

Has anyone ever noticed that many of the female artists Salman Khan have introduced into the Hindi Cinema look like his ex-girlfriends?





One of Salman Khan's earliest affairs is alleged to have been with Somy Ali. This relationship is said to have ended when Salman Khan allegedly hit Somy with a glass bottle on the head. After several years, he spotted Sana Khan on Big Boss and launched her. I've always been curious as to what Salman saw in these young ladies that prompted him to launch their careers in Bollywood. Looks like we just got our answer.





If you remember, We all were quickly drawn to this Aishwarya Rai doppelganger Snehs Ullal when we saw Her film Lucky: No Time for Love in 2005, shortly after Salman and Ash split up in 2002. Sallu Bhai struggled to get over her, and his choice of actor for his film reflects this.





Katrina dated Salman in order to advance in her career. This was another of Sallu Bhai's unsuccessful relationships, and the reason it didn't work out was that Salman was allegedly overprotective, and it was because of his overprotective personality that their relationship fell apart. He launched Zarine Khan, nicknamed "Fat Kat" because of her strong resemblance to Katrina Kaif.





To get into Bollywood, all you have to do is look like one of Sallu's ex-girlfriends.















