Salman Khan no longer a part of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha while Shahrukh Khan has already shot his cameo

The three Khans of Bollywood were coming together in Aamir Khan's next Laal Singh Chaddha with Shahrukh and Salman playing cameo roles as Rahul from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Prem from Maine Pyar Kiya. It was going to be gaming changing movie because the three Khans haven't been a part of a movie together since their debut.





The reason behind Salman not being a part of LSL is dates. Even though multiple attempts were made still the dates of Salman couldn't match. On the other hand, Shahrukh has already shot his cameo in Delhi in early 2020 before the pandemic and now the world has to wait to watch these three together on the big screen.