Is Salman Khan not invited for Ranlia's wedding?

Ranlia aka Ranbir and Alia have decided to only invite 450 people for their wedding. The couple have decided to only invite the close family and friends. Now if you know, Salman and Ranbir don't get along because Katrina. It's no surprise that Salman has got an issue with all of his ex-girlfriends ex's. Salman Khan does not invite Ranbir for any of his functions so does that mean Ranbir will also not invite Salman? The couple have decided to keep this big fat reception for the Bollywood stars and the people who won't attend the wedding will attend the reception. Now it will be interesting to see if Salman and Katrina make it to the list or not.