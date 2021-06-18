Is Salman Khan’s Inflated Ego To Blame For Never Apologising For His Disgusting ‘Raped Women’ Remark?

TW:INSENSITIVE REMARKS ABOUT RAPE

It’s been around half a decade since this shocking and sickening incident took place and it still hurts that a person with so much power and influence can make such a shameful and degrading remark publicly and still get away with it with no consequences. During Sultan’s promotions, while talking about his preparation for the role, Salman Khan stated, “When I used to walk out of the ring, after the shoot, I used to feel like a raped woman. I couldn't walk straight.” What’s even more disappointing is that the press is heard laughing in the audio clip after the actor’s scandalous statement!

People, especially women were furious with Salman’s insensitive and misogynistic remark. All they wanted was a genuine apology from the actor but Salman refused to comment on the situation. In fact, even ‘The National Commission For Women’ couldn’t get an apology out of the actor. Salim Khan, Salman Khan’s father took to twitter to apologise on his son’s behalf and said that the actor’s intentions were not wrong. Arbaaz Khan also commented that his brother’s intentions were pure and he will apologise if he “feels the need for it”. Salman Khan clearly knew that he made a mistake as soon as those controversial words came out of his mouth because he is immediately heard saying, “I shouldn’t have said that” in the audio clip. If he realised his mistake then how can he question the need to apologise? Also, the actor is a grown adult. Why is a 50 year old man’s father apologising for his son’s actions?

All that was needed was an honest apology from the actor admitting that he made a mistake and that he realises that his insensitive and misogynistic remark unintentionally hurt a lot of people but Salman’s ego and pride stopped him from doing that. It was his responsibility as an influential person to teach his fans that he was wrong but how can we expect Salman Khan to do the right thing? When the actor didn’t apologise, people expected this scandal to affect his career but the sad reality is that Sultan’s box office collection was still over Rs 300 crore. It looks like Salman Khan has become immune to controversies and scandals. He knows that he can say or do anything and face no consequences at all for his actions but who is to blame for that? Who is to blame for his inflated ego?

Yes, it’s been around 5 years and we are still hopelessly waiting for an apology we will never get!