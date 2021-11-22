Salman Khan should stop working with dancers who've taken up directing!

As Antim: The final Truth has unexpectedly opened up to positive reviews with Bhai's performance being praised all over, only shows it isn't Salman's capability as an actor but his choice of directors that bring out the worst in him!

The presence of Mahesh Manjrekar's work distantly comes out in Salman Khan's performance in the film!

We've seen Salman giving good performances like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan & Tube Light amidst the 'Bhai-Genre' films like Kick, Race 3, Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai, etc! Now, when fans had almost lost every inch of hope lost, to see Bhai do a film that's genuinely watchable, Antim: The Final Truth showed us that there's still hope for the actor!

Salman Khan has been seen working alongside directors/dancers like Prabhudeva & Remo which have given out not only Salman's worst films but Bollywood's worst films in general!

Hope Salman recognizes the directors he really needs to work with before signing on to another film!