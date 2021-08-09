Salman Khan starrer 'Khamoshi' is Sanjay Bhansali's best work. Agree?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali completes twenty-five years in Bollywood as a director today. His first directorial venture, 'Khamoshi: The Musical', hit the screen on 9th August 1996. The film, starring Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala and Nana Patekar, was about a girl who takes care of her deaf-mute parents. It was lauded by critics but bombed at the box office.

However, over the years it has been seen on television frequently and is loved by the viewers. After this film, Bhansali changed forever and went on to make films with massive set pieces, beautifully choreographed song sequences and whatnot. From 'Devdas' and 'Black', to 'Bajirao Mastani' to 'Padmaavat', his films kept getting bigger in every way possible.

Bhansali never made a small tight-budget film after Khamoshi. Maybe the failure of the film scared him. I feel it's his best work to date and he should make more such films in the future, not just period dramas.

What do you think of this film?