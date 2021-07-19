Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' To Be Blessed With A Sequel?

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, starring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Harshaali Malhotra, went onto become one of the most beloved Bollywood films due to the actors light-hearted, loving character and his charming portrayal. The storyline and the cinematic experience was loved by the audience and the film was a box office blockbuster which collected over Rs 320 crores.

Now talking about a possible sequel to the film, writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad has shared the idea for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, with Salman Khan, who liked the idea and is looking forward to reprise his role in the film. Talking to our sources, the writer said,“I am trying to crack Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Sometime back, I told Salman the idea, and he is also excited. But I am looking for a proper vehicle to carry it forward. I hope it materializes.” He added, “When I met Salman Khan casually, I told him about Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. He is excited with the thought and said it’s a good idea.” Well, it will be really interesting see the other cast members come on board to reprise their roles. Salman really outdid himself in Bajrangi Bhaijaan so we just can't wait for him to surprise us again, with the sequel. Aren't you excited for a part 2?