Salman Khan's 'No Kiss' policy isn't as it seems

Salman Khan has a stringent 'no kiss' policy in all of his films, and the Dabangg actor has finally revealed why he dislikes kissing scenes and other over-the-top romantic acts. Salman came close to breaking his no-kiss policy for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, but he deftly navigated the situation and did not kiss Disha Patani. Instead of a direct kiss, Disha's mouth was duct-taped, ensuring Salman Khan's no-kiss policy stayed intact and the actor's impeccable track record remained intact.





But why does bhai have such a strict ‘no kiss’ policy? Salman Khan has stated that he prefers clean films in his films. He dislikes swearing or excessive violence on screen, regardless of the genre or the role he plays, and he also believes kissing or other excessive love gestures on the screen should be avoided. Salman Khan also stated that he is of the old school when it comes to movies and feels that it must be clean.





Salman Khan went on to say that the majority of the films he makes or that are shown in theatres are family films. These films are viewed by audiences of all ages, from children to parents to grandparents, as the name implies. He doesn't want any part of the audience to feel uncomfortable while seeing such films. Salman Khan enjoys movies with his entire family, and if the subject is offensive, none of the members of his family appreciates it.





