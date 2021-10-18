Salman Khan's old love is now a grandmother of a grownup grandchildren.

Superstar Salman Khan has always been in the eye of public for his rumored relationships and has been linked up to several actresses.

Lately, an old video of the actor is going viral in which he is spotted sitting in a chair as he played a game with Kajol and Ajay Devgan. Kajol asks Salman if he has ever liked a girl but never confessed his feelings to her, on which he replies and says yes.

Salman reveals that he really liked the girl but never confessed out of the fear of getting rejected. He said "There were three of my friends and individually all of them at some point they had an affair with her and I got to know this later that she also liked me. Kuch 15 saal pehle mai mila unse and thank god ki maine unko batya nhi".

He shared the woman had changed completely. He further added, "when I met this girl some 10-12 years ago, she was a grandmother of grownup grandchildren. Imagine agar meri shaadi ho gayi hoti tho mai grandfather hota."





What do you think will Salman Khan have the same charm and stardom if he become grandfather?



