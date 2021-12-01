Salman is seeking a successor for Jacqueline, who will no longer be a part of the Da-bangg Tour

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the Bollywood stars that will dazzle spectators with her performance at the Da-bangg Tour: Reloaded, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this year. Salman Khan, who is the show's headliner and hosts the event each year, just revealed the event's dates. Salman Khan announced on his social media accounts that the Da-bangg Tour: Reloaded will take place on December 10th, 2021.





Salman Khan would be accompanied by Jacqueline Fernandez and Shilpa Shetty, who would perform throughout the programme. According to speculations, Jacqueline Fernandez may be dismissed from the show as a result of her suspected participation with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and the ED's extortion investigation against her. The actress has been under investigation by the authorities in the country, and a LOC has been issued against her, preventing her from leaving the country.





Jacqueline Fernandez was recently held at the Mumbai airport while she was leaving for another event in Dubai. While she was eventually released, rumours indicate that she may be required to report to Delhi as part of an investigation into the situation and maybe questioned. Jacqueline Fernandez is unlikely to be a part of the Da-bangg Tour: Reloaded, which is planned to take place on December 10th, due to her legal troubles in the extortion case.





It was unknown whether the Da-bangg Tour: Reloaded will go place in 2021 after the epidemic. However, Salman Khan told followers that the event would take place, but that the location will be shifted to Riyadh this year. According to multiple reports, the conman allegedly gave Jacqueline Fernandez items worth up to Rs 200 crore. The conman is reportedly said to have given her a horse for Rs 52 lakhs and a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakhs.