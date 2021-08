I cannot even imagine anybody else in that film except for Sidharth Malhotra. Not even Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal can replace what Siddharth Malhotra did to that movie. Moreover, Vikram Batra‘s family wanted Siddharth Malhotra to play the role as he could reflect the character better. Just imagine the kind of mockery Ayush Sharma would have made of Shershah and late Vikram Batra by doing the film.