Salman's statement has ignited a fight between the Bollywood Vs South Indian Industry!

Salman Khan recently spoke about the 'RRR' film which is getting major attention from fans, not only in South India but also in other parts of the country.





While appreciating the actors, Salaman said, "It has been a wonderful experience working with him. I have known Chiru Garu for the longest time. He has also been a friend. His son (Ram Charan) is also a friend. He has done such a fantastic job in RRR. I just wished him on his birthday, and on the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well. But I wonder why our films are not doing so well in the south. Their films are doing so well here"





It's high time that we start calling South Indian movies just Indian movies. This topic is well debated and Actor Dhanush had also spoken about the issue on the couch of Koffee with Karan mentioning how he actually sees north Indian or south Indian movies as just Indian movies.