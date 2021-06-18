Samantha Akkineni's silent treatment is show stealer- yes or no?

Samantha Akkineni appears from the second episode and from the very first scene she will hold your attention with her acting. I absolutely enjoyed her screen presence.

So far Samantha has only been seen as an actress, the diva but in this pan-Indian web series, The Family Man 2, with which she stepped into the digital world and Bollywood as well, she showed a different side of hers. She doesn't have much of dialogue delivery and what she has among that most of the time she is speaking in the Sri Lankan Tamil language but her expressions, her eyes, her body language says it all. She is seen as a very rough-tough character who never gives up on the mission. She has quite an extensive action sequence.

So, for me, she gave an equal fight to Manoj Bajpayee in terms of acting skill set. What do you say? Isn't she a show-stealer?