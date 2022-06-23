Samantha Ruth Prabhu got divorce from Naga Chaitanya because of this reason?
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were married for four years and on 2nd October, the couple not only shocked the Telugu film industry but also their fans when they announced their separation. To date, the ex-couple hasn't revealed the real reason as to why they chose this path. But when the announcement was made official, many rumors were going around about the fact that Samantha had to divorce Naga because of her bold song, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, as the family would not approve of it. The media tried to change the narrative so many times but till today Naga and Samantha have always defended each other if things crossed the line.