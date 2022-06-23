Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Koffee with Karan: Here's what to expect
Koffee With Karan is all set to premiere on 7th July, Season 7 has some of the most exciting names from the Bollywood and South film industry. Samantha is going to make her debut in Koffee With Karan. The couch is going to be shared with Akshay Kumar. Reports are stating that Rashmika is going to work in a Bollywood film but there is no official announcement as of now. If Samantha ends up coming to the show, the actress may be questioned about her personal life as a lot has happened. Reports from the leading media houses suggest that Samantha has unfolded the reason behind her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. According to you what else can we expect from this episode?