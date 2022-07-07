Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Koffee With Karan: Here's what to expect

Koffee With Karan premiered today on Disney+ Hotstar. Just like always, invited all the A-listers of Bollywood are going to the show. One among them is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress is going to mark her debut in Koffee With Karan and will share the couch with Akshay Kumar. When the trailer was released fans caught a glimpse of Samantha with Akshay, they can't keep calm.

Reports suggest the actress is going to speak on her projects, divorce invite, to where, and life in general. There was a scene in the trailer where Samantha was seen blaming Karan Johar for divorces in India. She explained how Karan's movie makes marriage seem like K3G but in reality, it is KGF. The dates or the episode number of Samantha and Akshay's episode remains a mystery. On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you to watch this episode?