Samantha Ruth Prabhu to make her Malayalam debut with Dulquer Salmaan?

Ever since Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, she has been making headlines. The actress, who received praise for her performance in Family Man 2, continued to increase the stakes with her dance number from Pushpa, Oo Antava. With her debut on Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar's discussion show, the attractive woman known for her candour was dominating social media. There is also a lot of talk about Samantha and Dulquer working on a Malayalam movie together.





Rumours abound that Samantha is all set to mark her Malayalam debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in King Of Kotha.





In the mafia drama King of Kotha, which will be helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, Samantha will romance Dulquer. Samantha has reportedly been contacted about making a special appearance. Nothing, however, has been verified as of yet. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer's producers are keeping quiet about the endeavour. However, a significant update on the King of Kotha star cast will be released soon.





If the rumours are accurate, this will mark Samantha and Dulquer Salmaan's first time working together on a major motion picture. In their previous collaboration, Mahanati, which also starred Keerthy Suresh, Samantha and Dulquer shared few sequences.