Samrat Prithviraj - Cast, Story and Reviews

Samrat Pritviraj is a historical action drama film produced by Aditya Chopra, written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Movie is featuring Akshay Kumar as Pritviraj Chauhan and Manushi Chillar as Sanyogita. The movie also stars Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij and Sakshi Tanwar in other important roles. The films release date is tomorrow I.e 3rd June'2022 and it's budgeting at 250crore. The film is based on real life heroism of King Pritviraj Chauhan. It is a movie reflecting the bravery and courange of warriors and will surely make noise. The movie for sure has a strong presence of the female warriors of those time too leaving us with moments of glorious past. Its first round of review is out and has successfully received a 4-star rating and much love and respect further stating that it will be a hit and will stand upto the expectations of viewers. Are you keeping your hopes high like us and looking forward to this movie?