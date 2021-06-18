Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar-Do watch it for its intelligent plot and hilarious climax!

The movie really came as a surprise as its promotions really went under the radar.With this movie Arjun and Parineeti are back with their amazing chemistry. Directed by Dibaker Banerjee the movie is about female lead Sandeep or Sandy Walia, a hotshot banker and a feminine-sounding make lead Pinky who is a suspended Haryana cop, who is described by another character as a man nobody needs. She’s an upper-class achiever with questionable business ethics, who carries a two-lakh-rupee handbag. He’s a failure who never got the opportunities that she, with her gold medal and English-medium education, takes for granted. Their paths cross one night and they are forced to flee. Definitely do not want to spoil the movie for you but the movie does takes us back to the chemistry both of them shared in Ishqzaade.It is an interesting watch!