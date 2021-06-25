Sanitizers drying your hands out? Try this hand cream by Nykaa!

Did you know your hands age faster than you face? I tried Nykaa Coconut & Shea Butter Hand & Nail Crème. BFFs.Handpicked from the freshest floral gardens, these deliciously-scented, creamy crèmes douse your palms in a light gel-like texture, keeping dryness at bay. What’s more, they offer intense nourishment with age-defying Hyaluronic Acid that plumps up your hands in no time. Want in the goodness of Avocado, Olive, Almond and Jojoba oils infused with blooming fragrances free from harmful chemicals? Scroll lower to pick the best hand crème for you that’s luxurious to feel and stays put all-day. There’s something so lush and cushy about coconut and shea butter. Now, imagine them together. It’s a power combination, nobody can mess with. Even your grandma will be proud of you. And this latest tropical variant has you dreaming of the beach life. Get your hands on this softie for a supple, smooth and nourishing payoff. I just love the fragrance! It's not sticky and will surely Moisturise your hands. Would you invest in this hand cream?