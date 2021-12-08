Sanjana Sanghi with boyfriend; Her Dil ain’t Bechara anymore

While sipping my coffee and writing some stories at Starbucks, I spotted Dil Bechara girl Sanjana Sanghi. Her name has been linked to many people including her co-actor later Sushant Singh Rajput and recently Guru Randhawa. But she wasn’t dating any one them. Sanjana Sanghi is dating her very close friend from school, Shrey Kadapa. Well, I could be wrong, but pictures speak for themselves.

What do you think if Sanjana should date an outsider or someone from the industry?