Sanjay Bhansali and Imtiaz Ali are the only male directors who write good female characters. Agree?

There has always been a dearth of good and well-written female characters in Bollywood films. Since in most cases, the actress is reduced to a prop and is either the love interest or a damsel in distress. But in the past, there have been directors who have created films with strong female characters like Madhur Bhandarkar, Mira Nair, Yash Chopra among others.

In today's scenario, I can only think of a handful of directors who give a damn about a female character. Most of them are either women or the script is written by a woman. (Like Juhi Chaturvedi, Zoya Akhtar).

But Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Imtiaz Ali are two of the most popular names in Bollywood that make sure their female leads always have an equal part in the story as their male counterpart. Both make different types of films, one larger than life period epics, another one is into romantic dramas. But the women in their films, be it Kashibai, Mastani or Geet are etched in our memories. Do you agree with me?